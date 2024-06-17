BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vs. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Critical Analysis

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $4.13 billion 5.30 $1.01 billion $0.50 184.16 Vaxart $7.38 million 13.72 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.08

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BioNTech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioNTech and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 1 6 3 0 2.20 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioNTech presently has a consensus price target of $111.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.11%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 4.01% 0.55% 0.49% Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98%

Summary

BioNTech beats Vaxart on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

