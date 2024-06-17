BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
BHP Group stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
