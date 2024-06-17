Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

