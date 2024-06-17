The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Lovesac in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Lovesac Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

