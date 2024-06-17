AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AGL Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGLNF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

