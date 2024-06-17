AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
AGL Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AGLNF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.