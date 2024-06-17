AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $28.33 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is a boost from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

Featured Stories

