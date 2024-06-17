The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

