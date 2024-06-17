Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Agile Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $5.99 on Monday. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.
About Agile Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.