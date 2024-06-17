Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Agile Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $5.99 on Monday. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Get Agile Group alerts:

About Agile Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.