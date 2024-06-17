Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 14.2%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

American Aires Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

