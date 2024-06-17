Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Boosted by Zacks Research

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $228.02 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

