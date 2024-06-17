L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

L’Air Liquide’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

