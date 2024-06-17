ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 34.86. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52-week low of 33.41 and a 52-week high of 34.41.

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

