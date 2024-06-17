ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 34.86. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 52-week low of 33.41 and a 52-week high of 34.41.
About ARIAKE JAPAN
