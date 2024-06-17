Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NTR opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.