Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Financial Contrast

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $20,000.00 3,861.90 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -18.80 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.19 -$81.66 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -201.99% Acutus Medical -166.79% -54.97% -13.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivos beats Acutus Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

