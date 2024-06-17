Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $78.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

