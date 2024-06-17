Zacks Research Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

