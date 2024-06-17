AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

ADDLF stock opened at C$7.94 on Monday. AddLife AB has a 52 week low of C$7.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

