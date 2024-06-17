WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

