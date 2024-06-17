Murphy USA Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.6 %

MUSA stock opened at $470.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $488.62.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

