Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 64.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 111.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

