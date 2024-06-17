Sidoti Csr Comments on ACCO Brands Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

ACCO stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

