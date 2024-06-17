Blackline Safety Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

