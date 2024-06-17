Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVR opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.