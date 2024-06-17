InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT opened at $1.82 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.99 per share, with a total value of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,402,557.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $400.81 per share, with a total value of $120,243.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.99 per share, with a total value of $61,798.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,402,557.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,200 shares of company stock worth $914,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

