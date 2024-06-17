Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a report released on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2025 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.17.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

