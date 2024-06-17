Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $11.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Nucor by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.