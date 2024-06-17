Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

EWBC opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 47.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

