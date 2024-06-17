Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10,209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $744.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

