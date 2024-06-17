StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.93. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock

Institutional Trading of Comstock

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

