Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hess has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.