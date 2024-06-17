Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$70.32 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$64.89 and a 1 year high of C$92.48. The stock has a market cap of C$34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.47%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

