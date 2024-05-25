NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $366.35 and a 1-year high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.95.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

