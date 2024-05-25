EastGroup Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EGP opened at $160.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.