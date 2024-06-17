Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
