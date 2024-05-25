Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $52.92. Approximately 1,550,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,566,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

