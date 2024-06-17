Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. Hess has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,230,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $237,100,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

