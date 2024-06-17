SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
