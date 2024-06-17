FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Cut by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
ATD opened at C$75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.