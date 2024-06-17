FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Cut by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.85.

ATD opened at C$75.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

