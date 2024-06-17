Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

BRTX stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 61.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

