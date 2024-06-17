Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 4.0 %

Avalon stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.