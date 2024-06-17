Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 4.0 %
Avalon stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
