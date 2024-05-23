DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

