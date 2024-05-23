Financial Contrast: Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) vs. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Ingles Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -515.45 Ingles Markets $5.89 billion 0.24 $210.81 million $9.27 8.00

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.00% 11.97% 7.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Loblaw Companies and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.77%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Loblaw Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, health care services, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum loyalty program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. The company offers PC Health app. It provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited operates as a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.