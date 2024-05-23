Critical Comparison: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Repsol 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.33%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.80 $392.75 million $0.73 8.56 Repsol $63.35 billion 0.32 $3.43 billion $2.59 6.13

This table compares Amplify Energy and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25% Repsol 5.19% 15.17% 7.21%

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Repsol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

