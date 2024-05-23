Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON KGH opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.96) on Monday. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.35 ($2.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

