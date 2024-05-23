Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $115.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

