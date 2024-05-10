Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alstom Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ALSMY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 627,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08.
Alstom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.