Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALSMY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 627,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

