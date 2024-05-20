Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.59% of Repligen worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,083. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

