CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.47. 683,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

