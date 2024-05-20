Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

MAR traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.33. 939,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,344. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.