BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $90.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $90,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

FAST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. 2,088,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.